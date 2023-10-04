04.10.2023 LISTEN

Nana Ofori Owusu, the National Chairman of the Progressive People's Party (PPP), has expressed his full support for the #OccupyBoG demonstration demanding the removal of Bank of Ghana (BoG) Governor Dr. Ernest Addison from office.

The protest, which gained momentum, was led by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) with support from various Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) and concerned citizens.

Their primary demand is the removal of the BoG Governor and his deputies, whom they accused of mismanaging the central bank.

During an interview on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show, Nana Ofori Owusu commended the protesters and expressed his solidarity.

Nana Ofori Owusu stated, "The protest is at a time that they (BoG) are building a new head office; the colossal big monies they are using at the time that the economy isn't going well.

“All of a sudden, citizens are waking up to their rights. Citizens are waking up to the horror that things are not going well."

He emphasised that the demonstration and the citizens' demand for accountability were integral to Ghana's democratic dispensation.

He further affirmed his support for the ongoing demonstrations, asserting that they serve as an essential channel for citizens to voice their concerns and demand change.

“The attack on BoG or the demo against the BoG is in the right direction...I'm in full support of what is happening because it is part of our democratic dispensation; the right of citizens to protest. So, they should protest and make their voices heard," he stated.