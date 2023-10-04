Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1
04.10.2023 Headlines

Bawumia's 'it's time for Northerners' comment wrong; it's tribal politics' — Kwesi Pratt fumes

Bawumia's 'it's time for Northerners' comment wrong; it's tribal politics' —Kwesi Pratt fumes
04.10.2023 LISTEN

Kwesi Pratt Jnr, the Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, has expressed his displeasure regarding comments allegedly made by Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia during an event at the Chief Imam's residence.

Pratt accused the Vice President of engaging in religious and tribal politics.

During the event, Dr. Bawumia allegedly made remarks suggesting that former President John Mahama will not get the votes of Muslims for being a Christian.

Pratt referenced a video where the Vice President was heard saying that if Mahama wanted Muslim voters, he should convert to Islam.

"Who among us haven't heard a video where Bawumia is heard saying if Mahama wants Muslims to vote for him, he should convert to Islam?

Kwesi Pratt strongly criticized those statements, describing them as religious and tribal politics.

“He said if Mahama wants to identify with Muslims, he should convert. Why should you say 'it's time for Northerners in your campaign?

“Is this not tribal ethnic politics? Our campaign should be void of religious tribal politics but that is what is happening," he fumes.

He noted that despite Dr. Bawumia's advise to his campaign team not to engage in insults, he was benefiting from his divisive campaign rhetoric.

“...and Bawumia is a beneficiary of this dirty campaign," he stated while registering his displeasure.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

Top Stories

3 hours ago

OccupyBoG: My public outburst was out of character— Madina MP apologizes #OccupyBoG: My public outburst was out of character— Madina MP apologizes

3 hours ago

Bawumia unconcerned with running mate; we're focused on winning the NPP primaries— Sammi Awuku Bawumia unconcerned with running mate; we're focused on winning the NPP primarie...

3 hours ago

Group claims Wontumi used Ken's showdown walk to divert attention from OccupyBoG protest Group claims Wontumi used Ken's showdown walk to divert attention from #OccupyBo...

3 hours ago

If Dr. Addison stops printing money and corruption is suspended Ghana will raise 3b IMF cash in 3 days – Prof. Gyampo If Dr. Addison stops printing money and corruption is suspended Ghana will raise...

3 hours ago

Governor of the Bank of Ghana BoG, Dr Ernest Addison I won’t resign; NDC demo completely unnecessary – BoG Governor

3 hours ago

Former Majority leader Felix Owusu-Adjapong dies Former Majority leader Felix Owusu-Adjapong dies

3 hours ago

We dare Wontumi to arrest our candidate, we're ready for him — Ken Agyapongs team calls his bluff We dare Wontumi to arrest our candidate, we're ready for him — Ken Agyapong’s te...

3 hours ago

NPP money looting video edited to cause disaffection for me – Ken Agyapong NPP money looting video edited to cause disaffection for me – Ken Agyapong

3 hours ago

Sunyani residents eulogize late Mama Theresa Sunyani residents eulogize late Mama Theresa

3 hours ago

Commonwealth, ECOWAS should liaise for immediate release of Nigers deposed President – Akufo-Addo Commonwealth, ECOWAS should liaise for immediate release of Niger’s deposed Pres...

Just in....
body-container-line