04.10.2023 LISTEN

Kwesi Pratt Jnr, the Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, has expressed his displeasure regarding comments allegedly made by Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia during an event at the Chief Imam's residence.

Pratt accused the Vice President of engaging in religious and tribal politics.

During the event, Dr. Bawumia allegedly made remarks suggesting that former President John Mahama will not get the votes of Muslims for being a Christian.

Pratt referenced a video where the Vice President was heard saying that if Mahama wanted Muslim voters, he should convert to Islam.

"Who among us haven't heard a video where Bawumia is heard saying if Mahama wants Muslims to vote for him, he should convert to Islam?

Kwesi Pratt strongly criticized those statements, describing them as religious and tribal politics.

“He said if Mahama wants to identify with Muslims, he should convert. Why should you say 'it's time for Northerners in your campaign?

“Is this not tribal ethnic politics? Our campaign should be void of religious tribal politics but that is what is happening," he fumes.

He noted that despite Dr. Bawumia's advise to his campaign team not to engage in insults, he was benefiting from his divisive campaign rhetoric.

“...and Bawumia is a beneficiary of this dirty campaign," he stated while registering his displeasure.