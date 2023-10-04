Modern Ghana logo
ET Mensah body lands in Ghana Saturday

The late E.T. Mensah’s mortal remains are set to arrive in Ghana on Saturday, October 7 following his passing in South Africa the previous Sunday evening after a protracted battle with ill health.

Enoch Teye Mensah, age 77, was a former long-serving Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram.

During his 20-year tenure in Parliament from 1997 to 2017, E.T. Mensah also held the position of Minister of Youth and Sports in the Rawlings administration.

In addition to his long career in politics, E.T. Mensah was also a family man with a spouse and seven children.

During the PNDC era, he served as the Chief Executive of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), and was noted as a staunch member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

President John Evans Atta Mills appointed E.T. Mensah as Minister for Employment and Social Welfare in January 2010, following which he was elected to the Council of State in February 2021 as the representative of the Greater Accra Region.

The news of his passing has been met with grief throughout the country, with many paying tribute to his long and dedicated service to the Ghanaian people.

Plans for his funeral and memorial service are currently underway.

-DGN online

ET Mensah body lands in Ghana Saturday

