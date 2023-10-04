Modern Ghana logo
'Kennedy Agyapong's 'NPP National Council a hooliganism group' comment weird; he's also a member' — Sammi Awuku

Director General of the National Lottery Authority (NLA), Sammi Awuku, has reacted to accusations made by New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential hopeful, Kennedy Agyapong against the National Council of the party.

Mr Agyapong alleged that the National Council has been manipulated by the Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Bosiako, and some other Regional Chairmen, turning it into a "hooliganism group."

Speaking on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show, Sammi Awuku says he find Kennedy Agyapong's assertion "weird."

He emphasized that the National Council comprises prominent individuals who have held or currently hold important positions within the NPP.

"You have someone like Hon. Hackman Owusu Agyemang who has been with this party for a very long time, personally contributed his finances to support this party. Professor Mike Aaron Quaye is a member of the National Council.

“You have former National Chairmen like Mac Manu and Freddie Blay. You have former General Secretaries and Chairpersons of all the Committees of Parliament led by our leaders.

"Apart from parliamentary representation, you have former national officers; I'm a part of the National Council representing the Eastern Region. John Boadu is in the National Council by virtue of the fact that he is a former General Secretary.

“Our former Chairmen and former Secretaries are automatic members but from Eastern Region, after serving as National Organizer, Eastern Region nominated me to represent the Region at the National Council. You have my Uncle, the Hon. Boakye Agyarko, at the National Council; so the Council is made up of luminaries,” he said.

He noted that Kennedy Agyapong is a member of the National Council.

"Ken is a Chairperson of a Committee, yes, so Ken is a member of the National Council. The last one (meeting) we had where we discussed the petition that some of the aspirants brought to us, I was sitting with Ken, the Hon. Kwabena Agyepong, Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku on my lane and the issues that the petitioners issued to the National Council, the National Council dedicated almost an hour and half to two hours brainstorming and taking the various plus and minus," Awuku said.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

