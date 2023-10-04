Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

‘Aduru wo so’ slogan did more harm to my campaign bid; my campaign team got it wrong—Alan Kyerematen

Headlines Aduru wo so slogan did more harm to my campaign bid; my campaign team got it wrong—Alan Kyerematen
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Former New Patriotic Party (NPP) member Alan Kyerematen has said he never felt entitled to lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as perceived by many.

The former Minister of Trade said his campaign team's use of "Aduro Wo So" slogan did not project him well.

Alan Kyerematen asserts that his flagbearer bid in the NPP would have yielded more positive results if he used a different slogan.

“I used to tell my team that they were underselling me, in terms of my worth and my value by using that as one of my campaign hashtags or slogans, because there is so much to say about me other than aduru wo so.

“But somehow, their perspective was that in a conservative party, there is a spirit that suggests that there is a general understanding that we have a succession plan, it is not written but there is a general understanding,” Alan Kyerematen stated in an interview on Metro TV.

In his campaign leading up to the party's Special Delegates Congress, Mr. Kyerematen notably used the Twi phrase "Aduru wo so, “which means "it is your turn.”

Sebastian Sedekah Akaho-Tay
Sebastian Sedekah Akaho-Tay

News ReporterPage: SebastianSedekahAkahoTay

Top Stories

2 hours ago

If Dr. Addison stops printing money and corruption is suspended Ghana will raise 3b IMF cash in 3 days – Prof. Gyampo If Dr. Addison stops printing money and corruption is suspended Ghana will raise...

2 hours ago

Governor of the Bank of Ghana BoG, Dr Ernest Addison I won’t resign; NDC demo completely unnecessary – BoG Governor

2 hours ago

Former Majority leader Felix Owusu-Adjapong dies Former Majority leader Felix Owusu-Adjapong dies

2 hours ago

We dare Wontumi to arrest our candidate, we're ready for him — Ken Agyapongs team calls his bluff We dare Wontumi to arrest our candidate, we're ready for him — Ken Agyapong’s te...

2 hours ago

NPP money looting video edited to cause disaffection for me – Ken Agyapong NPP money looting video edited to cause disaffection for me – Ken Agyapong

2 hours ago

Sunyani residents eulogize late Mama Theresa Sunyani residents eulogize late Mama Theresa

2 hours ago

Commonwealth, ECOWAS should liaise for immediate release of Nigers deposed President – Akufo-Addo Commonwealth, ECOWAS should liaise for immediate release of Niger’s deposed Pres...

4 hours ago

VR: NADMO neglected us during the floods – Assemblyman for Ahorkpoe V/R: NADMO neglected us during the floods – Assemblyman for Ahorkpoe

4 hours ago

Your sins are unpardonable – Minority tells BoG governor, two deputies Your sins are unpardonable – Minority tells BoG governor, two deputies

4 hours ago

TOR: Board of Directors are incompetent - GTPCWU-TUC TOR: Board of Directors are incompetent - GTPCWU-TUC

Just in....
body-container-line