‘Aduru wo so’ slogan did more harm to my campaign bid; my campaign team got it wrong—Alan Kyerematen

Former New Patriotic Party (NPP) member Alan Kyerematen has said he never felt entitled to lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as perceived by many.

The former Minister of Trade said his campaign team's use of "Aduro Wo So" slogan did not project him well.

Alan Kyerematen asserts that his flagbearer bid in the NPP would have yielded more positive results if he used a different slogan.

“I used to tell my team that they were underselling me, in terms of my worth and my value by using that as one of my campaign hashtags or slogans, because there is so much to say about me other than aduru wo so.

“But somehow, their perspective was that in a conservative party, there is a spirit that suggests that there is a general understanding that we have a succession plan, it is not written but there is a general understanding,” Alan Kyerematen stated in an interview on Metro TV.

In his campaign leading up to the party's Special Delegates Congress, Mr. Kyerematen notably used the Twi phrase "Aduru wo so, “which means "it is your turn.”