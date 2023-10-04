Doli bridge accident disrupts road use again

04.10.2023 LISTEN

A collision involving an articulated truck on the recently reconstructed Doli bridge near Bole in the Savannah region has, once again, disrupted road use.

The truck's obstruction has halted both vehicular and pedestrian movement across the temporary connection established last week for buses and smaller cars.

Originally designated for buses and smaller vehicles, the temporary connection has been misused by heavy vehicles, including cargo and articulated trucks, causing concern among many observers.

This incident follows closely after Bole Bamboi MP Yussif Sulemana raised an alarm about the substandard work on the previously collapsed Doli bridge.

The Doli bridge, vital for connecting the Upper West Region with the southern part of Ghana, succumbed to heavy rain and was washed away on September 17, 2023.

The latest accident highlights the ongoing challenges and safety issues surrounding this crucial transportation link.

-classfmonline