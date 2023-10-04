OccupyBoG: My public outburst was out of character— Madina MP apologizes

04.10.2023 LISTEN

Member of Parliament for Madina Constituency (MP), Francis-Xavier Sosu has rendered an apology to Ghanaians over his public outburst during the Occupy Bank of Ghana demonstrations organized by the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The Madina MP asserted that his frustration with the system led him to make such unwarranted comments.

He said during a submission on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem that the outburst was out of character.

“My outburst was not in good taste; it was out of character and I apologize,” Francis-Xavier Sosu stated.

The Madina MP used harsh words to demonstrate how disgusted he was with the way the Akufo-Addo-led administration was managing the economy.

Lawyer Sosu, who spoke Ga, used some indecent language.

He stated in Ga language that if he were not a Member of Parliament, he would have said "their mothers."

“If not for the fact that I am an MP, I would have said their mothers’…[insulting words referring to a woman’s private parts]…why are they making us suffer like that? They should get away; we’ve had enough of them…”

His actions caused a stir on the internet as many condemned him for his choice of words.

The Madina MP, however, asserted that despite the fact that his behavior was improper, the protest was unaffected and remained effective.

“I was surprised how it even trended but I completely disagree that it took the shine off the demonstration,” he stated.

Mr. Sosu acknowledged that his outburst and use of harsh language were not the best.