May looting politicians die through accidents during campaign, get heart-attack in their sleep – Osofo Kyiri Abosom

2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The 2020 presidential candidate for the Ghana Union Movement (GUM), Reverend Christian Kwabena Andrews, popularly known as Osofo Kyiri Abosom has lamented over what he terms as the stealing of public funds by government officials.

Insisting that the looting is enough, the founder of Life Assembly Worship Center has argued that the country will be better if these leaders engaged in corruption die.

Speaking in an interview, Osofo Kyiri Abosom prayed for government officials engaging in stealing to die through accidents when they campaign ahead of the 2024 General Election.

He also prays for politicians who steal public funds to die of a heart attack in their sleep.

“We were in this country when the Minister of Sanitation said she has used $43 million to desilt the odor river. Even $1 million is a lot of money so multiply it by 3. It’s a lot of money. So clearly if these leaders continue to be in charge the country cannot progress.

“So God should start killing them. We pray that their deaths will come through accidents during campaign time. Or God can also call them in their sleep with a heart attack so that they die,” Osofo Kyiri Abosom said.

He continued, “So I’m pleading with Ghanaians to support me with prayers so that we can bury most of the leaders for the youth to charge of the country.”

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

