Thief lynched over stolen fowls at Atwima Koforidua

A 47-year-old man has been beaten to death by an irate mob, who accused him of stealing two fowls at Atwima Koforidua New Site.

The deceased, identified as Kwadwo Tawiah, has been described by the police as a notorious criminal, who terrorised people with his illegal operations.

According to eyewitnesses, Tawiah, reportedly, stole two fowls but luck eluded him, as he was apprehended and lynched by a mob.

Kwabena Appiah, a taxi driver and a committee member of Atwima Koforidua Electoral Area and one Paa Kofi saw the body of Tawiah and reported to the police.

“On receipt of the information, Abuakwa District Day Patrol Team accompanied by complainant, visited the scene. Police found a male adult in a blue pullover and black jeans lying in supine position dead in a pool of blood.

“Persons met at the scene mentioned the name of deceased as Kwadwo Tawiah, aged about 47, a native of Atwima Koforidua,” police report sighted by the paper, disclosed.

“The body of the deceased was inspected, and wounds suspected to be gunshot wounds were found at the right calf and buttocks of deceased,” the report disclosed, adding that two carcasses of fowls were also found at the scene.

Police preliminary investigation indicated that the victim was suspected to have stolen the fowls, and was shot with a gun. Efforts are being made to arrest the suspects.

-DGN online

