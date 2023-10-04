Modern Ghana logo
There is waste, corruption in every part of gov’t; what BoG has failed to do is hold the line – Mahama Ayariga

04.10.2023 LISTEN

Member of Parliament for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga has bemoaned what he describes as wastage and corruption in the Akufo-Addo's government.

According to him, the country is faced with economic challenges because the government of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo constantly engage in reckless spending and looting of public funds.

He said things have gotten worse because, in the midst of the looting in government, the Bank of Ghana (BoG) has also failed to hold the line and is instead spending over $250 million to construct a new head office despite the current hard times.

“Look at what they are doing about the construction of the new head office building and that tells you exactly what has led us to where we are today. Reckless spending of public money. We're not even talking about some other agents, we're talking about the central bank itself using over $250 million to construct office space in the midst of all this suffering.

“It is across the entire government that there is reckless spending, there is waste, there is massive looting and corruption. And at a certain point, the public payers cannot bear the level of looting and stealing that is taking place. So they will have to go and then borrow and come and then loot and borrow and come and loot to a point where the international financial market is no longer even able to accommodate us when we come to borrow,” Mahama Ayariga argued in an interview with Joy News.

Mahama Ayariga continued, “You go to our ports, and when you are importing one item, you have so many taxes and levies. People pass through Ivory Coast, and they find a way of getting the goods into the country because the taxes are just excessive. So all across the system there is a lapse and the central bank has played a role because they failed to hold the line.”

To express displeasure about the leadership of BoG Governor Dr. Ernest Addison, the group embarked on the #OccupyBoG protest on Tuesday, October 3.

The Minority is demanding the resignation of the Central Bank’s Governor and his two deputies.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

