Akufo-Addo sends condolence to family of E. T. Mensah

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has expressed grief over the death of his longtime friend and compatriot, Enoch Teye Mensah, which occurred on Sunday, 2nd October, 2023.

Popularly known as E.T., the former Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram and member of the Council of State passed away at age 77.

Expressing his condolences on his Facebook wall, President Akufo-Addo said the death of his friend of long-standing brings up so many emotions – grief, a sense of loss, sadness, reflections on friendship and the reminiscences of a generation.

“The stark reality of mortality, the prospects of eternity, the presence of the Living God. These feelings are fully present in me when I contemplate the sad passing of Enoch Teye Mensah.”

President Akufo-Addo entered Parliament with E.T. Mensah in January 1997. “Even though we were on different sides in the House, he became very good friends right till the very end.”

“As a result of holding several portfolios in several NDC Governments, he became well-known for his association with Ghana sports, particularly the development of Ghana football.”

E. T. Mensah served the people of Ningo Prampram, as a Member of Parliament, for five consecutive terms, and during President Akufo-Addo’s second term as President, he was elevated to the high position of Member of the Council of State in 2021.

“He was a warm, generous, gregarious man with a keen intellect and wonderful sense of humour. In his element, you could find no better company, and was a good source of advice for me as President of the Republic. I have lost a good friend,” the President wrote.

“My wife, Rebecca, the First Lady, and I extend our deepest condolences to his widow, his children, the National Democratic Congress, the Chiefs and people of Ningo Prampram, the Council of State and the people of Ghana on this sad loss.”

“May the Good Lord bless his soul, and give him a peaceful place of abode. Amen,” President Akufo-Addo ended.