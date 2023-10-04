Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Akufo-Addo sends condolence to family of E. T. Mensah

By  Rex Mainoo Yeboah, ISD || contributor
Social News Akufo-Addo sends condolence to family ofE. T. Mensah
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has expressed grief over the death of his longtime friend and compatriot, Enoch Teye Mensah, which occurred on Sunday, 2nd October, 2023.

Popularly known as E.T., the former Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram and member of the Council of State passed away at age 77.

Expressing his condolences on his Facebook wall, President Akufo-Addo said the death of his friend of long-standing brings up so many emotions – grief, a sense of loss, sadness, reflections on friendship and the reminiscences of a generation.

“The stark reality of mortality, the prospects of eternity, the presence of the Living God. These feelings are fully present in me when I contemplate the sad passing of Enoch Teye Mensah.”

President Akufo-Addo entered Parliament with E.T. Mensah in January 1997. “Even though we were on different sides in the House, he became very good friends right till the very end.”

“As a result of holding several portfolios in several NDC Governments, he became well-known for his association with Ghana sports, particularly the development of Ghana football.”

E. T. Mensah served the people of Ningo Prampram, as a Member of Parliament, for five consecutive terms, and during President Akufo-Addo’s second term as President, he was elevated to the high position of Member of the Council of State in 2021.

“He was a warm, generous, gregarious man with a keen intellect and wonderful sense of humour. In his element, you could find no better company, and was a good source of advice for me as President of the Republic. I have lost a good friend,” the President wrote.

“My wife, Rebecca, the First Lady, and I extend our deepest condolences to his widow, his children, the National Democratic Congress, the Chiefs and people of Ningo Prampram, the Council of State and the people of Ghana on this sad loss.”

“May the Good Lord bless his soul, and give him a peaceful place of abode. Amen,” President Akufo-Addo ended.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

I will process 60 of raw materials when I become president – Alan Kyerematen I will process 60% of raw materials when I become president – Alan Kyerematen

2 hours ago

Police grateful to all stakeholders for peaceful occupyBoG demo Police grateful to all stakeholders for peaceful #occupyBoG demo

2 hours ago

Ablakwa accuses Aiport Company of leasing airport land to private firm for 85million Ablakwa accuses Aiport Company of leasing airport land to private firm for $85mi...

2 hours ago

OccupyBoGProtest: NDC MPs to determine next demo day today #OccupyBoGProtest: NDC MPs to determine next demo day today

2 hours ago

Renal dialysis must be included in NHIS benefits package – WHO Country Director Renal dialysis must be included in NHIS benefits package – WHO Country Director

2 hours ago

Joshua Akamba accuses Akufo-Addo and Bawumia of taking over Satan's job Joshua Akamba accuses Akufo-Addo and Bawumia of taking over Satan's job

2 hours ago

Grave looters exhume corpse, take away head at Dzelukope cemetery Grave looters exhume corpse, take away head at Dzelukope cemetery

2 hours ago

Video IGP warmly congratulated police after OccupyBoGProtest [Video] IGP warmly congratulated police after #OccupyBoGProtest

13 hours ago

Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, aspiring NPP flagbearer NPP grassroots disappointed due to failed promises; election 2024 will be very d...

Just in....
body-container-line