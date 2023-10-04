Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Preventing banking fraud: Constantly update mobile apps, keep passwords private — Expert advises

Social News Preventing banking fraud: Constantly update mobile apps, keep passwords private — Expert advises
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

With the rise in banking fraud, Gideon Kofi Amegavie, a cyber security professional has offered tips on how to stay safe.

"The best place to keep your pin is in your head," Amegavie emphasized.

He advised against writing down or storing banking passwords anywhere, urging customers to memorize them instead.

The expert also recommended in an interview on Accra-based JoyNews that, "Limit your daily transaction thresholds to smaller amounts so you are not gravely affected should your account be compromised."

By capping daily withdrawals and transfers, he noted individuals can limit the damage if their account is hacked.

Mr. Kofi Amegavie further noted that it is very important to keep banking apps up-to-date.

With criminals constantly finding new ways to exploit vulnerabilities, he said installing regular security updates is essential.

“Your banking apps must constantly be updated to remain secure," he said.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

2 hours ago

I will process 60 of raw materials when I become president – Alan Kyerematen I will process 60% of raw materials when I become president – Alan Kyerematen

2 hours ago

Police grateful to all stakeholders for peaceful occupyBoG demo Police grateful to all stakeholders for peaceful #occupyBoG demo

2 hours ago

Ablakwa accuses Aiport Company of leasing airport land to private firm for 85million Ablakwa accuses Aiport Company of leasing airport land to private firm for $85mi...

2 hours ago

OccupyBoGProtest: NDC MPs to determine next demo day today #OccupyBoGProtest: NDC MPs to determine next demo day today

2 hours ago

Renal dialysis must be included in NHIS benefits package – WHO Country Director Renal dialysis must be included in NHIS benefits package – WHO Country Director

2 hours ago

Joshua Akamba accuses Akufo-Addo and Bawumia of taking over Satan's job Joshua Akamba accuses Akufo-Addo and Bawumia of taking over Satan's job

2 hours ago

Grave looters exhume corpse, take away head at Dzelukope cemetery Grave looters exhume corpse, take away head at Dzelukope cemetery

2 hours ago

Video IGP warmly congratulated police after OccupyBoGProtest [Video] IGP warmly congratulated police after #OccupyBoGProtest

13 hours ago

Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, aspiring NPP flagbearer NPP grassroots disappointed due to failed promises; election 2024 will be very d...

Just in....
body-container-line