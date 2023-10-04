Preventing banking fraud: Constantly update mobile apps, keep passwords private — Expert advises

With the rise in banking fraud, Gideon Kofi Amegavie, a cyber security professional has offered tips on how to stay safe.

"The best place to keep your pin is in your head," Amegavie emphasized.

He advised against writing down or storing banking passwords anywhere, urging customers to memorize them instead.

The expert also recommended in an interview on Accra-based JoyNews that, "Limit your daily transaction thresholds to smaller amounts so you are not gravely affected should your account be compromised."

By capping daily withdrawals and transfers, he noted individuals can limit the damage if their account is hacked.

Mr. Kofi Amegavie further noted that it is very important to keep banking apps up-to-date.

With criminals constantly finding new ways to exploit vulnerabilities, he said installing regular security updates is essential.

“Your banking apps must constantly be updated to remain secure," he said.