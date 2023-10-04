Police grateful to all stakeholders for peaceful #occupyBoG demo

Ghana Police Service has expressed its gratitude to all stakeholders for their cooperation and support during the demonstration organized by the Minority Group in Parliament on, Tuesday, October 3rd, 2023.

The protest dubbed #occupyBoG was to mount pressure on the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr Ernest Addison and his two deputies to resign after the bank made a GH¢60.81 billion loss in 2022 but spending $250 million to construct a new headquarters.

The demonstration that saw thousands of participants was peaceful.

The Police in a statement assured the public that they remain committed to upholding democratic values and will continue to work together with all stakeholders to ensure peace, security, law and order in the country.

— Classfmonline.com