Notorius Wa paedophile jailed 71 years for multiple defilement

The Wa Circuit Court has handed down a 71-year jail term to a 35-year-old paedophile, Ahmed Rashid, on ten counts of defilement.

Despite pleading not guilty, Mr Rashid, a local master of ceremonies, was found guilty of engaging in sexual acts with seven underage girls, a violation of section 101 of the Criminal Offences Act, Act 29.

Presided over by His Honour Jonathan Avogo, the court's decision followed a revision of the charges by principal state attorney Saeed Abdul-Shakuur.

Initially facing twelve counts of defilement, the convict now confronted 15 defilement charges and five attempted defilement cases.

Twelve victims initially reported the offences, with an additional four confirmed during the proceedings.

Dr. Alhassan Mohammed Mubarak, a medical officer at the Wa Municipal Hospital, verified the assaults on August 23, revealing that all victims had experienced the loss of their hymens.

The convict, also known as Anaata, was trialled daily since Tuesday, 15 August 2023.

The court sittings were done in-camera.

The accused was arrested on Friday, 4 August 2023 after being on the run for about two months.

On Monday, 7 August 2023, the Circuit Court remanded him after officially charging him with 12 counts of defilement.

His arrest came after a resident of Wa lodged a complaint against him with the Upper West Regional Police Criminal Investigations Department (CID).

The complaint alleged that Ahmed had engaged in acts of defilement involving more than 30 children in Wa, a revelation that shook the local community.

