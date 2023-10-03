NPP grassroots disappointed due to failed promises; election 2024 will be very difficult — Dr Afriyie Akoto

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) faces an uphill task of retaining power in the 2024 general elections due to unfulfilled promises and low morale in the party, according to Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, an aspiring flagbearer of the governing party.

In a meeting with party delegates in the Ashanti Region, the former Agriculture Minister expressed concern over the state of affairs within the party and warned of a difficult situation for the NPP if issues on the ground are not addressed.

"It is clear to me that morale is very low. The expectation of our activists around the country for a better life has not been realised so the NPP is not in a good place to contest to retain power next year," Dr. Akoto said.

He noted that promises made to activists and grassroots members failed to materialize, dampening their spirits ahead of the crucial polls.

As a former Member of Parliament for Kwadaso in the Kumasi metropolis, Dr. Akoto said he understands the frustrations expressed by party foot soldiers due to unfulfilled pledges.

"I have a very clear understanding of the problems on the ground because I have been a Member of Parliament in Kwadaso here in Kumasi so I understand the concerns expressed by activists on the ground,” he told delegates.