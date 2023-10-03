Modern Ghana logo
Ghana is no longer a democracy, it’s a lootocracy; gov’t officials just stealing money anyhow – Ablakwa

Headlines North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa
North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

The Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu Constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has stressed that the Minority will not back down but continue to demand for the resignation of the Governor of Bank of Ghana (BoG), Dr. Ernest Addison.

The MP was at the forefront on Tuesday, October 3, when the Minority with the backing of over a thousand Ghanaians stormed the streets of Accra for the #OccupyBoG protest.

Speaking to Citi News this evening at the end of the protest, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa accused government officials of insane looting.

He said as a result of the stealing by government officials, Ghana is no longer a democratic country but a ‘lootocracy’.

“Our country is no longer a democracy. What we are seeing now is lootocracy. Just total reckless looting. That is what is going on,” Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa lamented.

According to the North Tongu MP, it is disrespectful for Dr. Ernest Addison not to meet the Minority to accept their petition after their protest today.

“We are not saying that we disrespect other workers at the Bank of Ghana. We have always said that the Governor is our target. So we were totally appalled, we felt disrespected when it was not the Governor or any of his Deputies who showed up to receive our petition,” he said.

Samuel Okudzeto further reiterated that the Minority will hit the streets again to protest until the BoG Governor personally meets the group to receive their petition.

The Minority insists that Governor Dr. Ernest Addison has failed in his role and must resign.

