Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1
03.10.2023 Headlines

‘Useless’ UTV showbiz; you've been paid to do the bidding of NDC — Owusu Bempah

Useless UTV showbiz; you've been paid to do the bidding of NDC — Owusu Bempah
03.10.2023 LISTEN

Ernest Owusu-Bempah, the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) Deputy Director of Communications has labelled United Showbiz, a UTV weekend show as "useless."

He accused the program directors of doing the bidding of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The panelists chosen to participate in the program, according to the NPP communicator, do not fairly represent the respective political parties.

Mr Owusu-Bempah expressed his displeasure with the entertainment show in an interview on Wontumi TV.

He said “Yes, they have been paid at the UTV program, why are you afraid? That showbiz program that they are doing, the useless program, and the NPP we are sitting down there?"

“If it was NDC in power and NPP were doing such a program on TV, the youth would have ransacked the place. The NDC would have not given you a dog's chance and people without any life sit there and attack the government as if there is no tomorrow,” Ernest Owusu-Bempah added.

In a recent statement released by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) leadership to the Despite Media Group, it called for a reform of its primetime entertainment show, United Showbiz.

The party expressed concern that the panelists on the show have consistently criticized the government, leading to doubts about the show's motives and the prompt calls for reform.

Sebastian Sedekah Akaho-Tay
Sebastian Sedekah Akaho-Tay

News ReporterPage: SebastianSedekahAkahoTay

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, aspiring NPP flagbearer NPP grassroots disappointed due to failed promises; election 2024 will be very d...

1 hour ago

Useless UTV showbiz; you've been paid to do the bidding of NDC — Owusu Bempah ‘Useless’ UTV showbiz; you've been paid to do the bidding of NDC — Owusu Bempah

1 hour ago

SammiAwuku rubbishes Kennedy Agyapong's bribery, running mate claims against Bawumia Sammi Awuku rubbishes Kennedy Agyapong's bribery, running mate claims against Ba...

1 hour ago

'Bawumia not 'establishment candidate'; he already engaged 160,000 delegates alongside official duties' —Sammi Awuku 'Bawumia not 'establishment candidate'; he already engaged 160,000 delegates alo...

1 hour ago

Its disappointing state funds are blown on iPhones 13 PRO MAX — Bridget Otoo fumes It’s disappointing state funds are blown on iPhones 13 PRO MAX — Bridget Otoo fu...

1 hour ago

'No Muslim Veep has visited Christian activities, preached religious tolerance more than Bawumia' —Sammi Awuku 'No Muslim Veep has visited Christian activities, preached religious tolerance m...

2 hours ago

OccupyBoG Demo: 'Attack' Finance Minister too; he plays a major part of the mess created by BoG' —Nana Ofori Owusu to protesters #OccupyBoG Demo: 'Attack' Finance Minister too; he plays a major part of the mes...

2 hours ago

'Instruct contractors to come and fix our roads within two months; otherwise face another march' —Angry Ashaiman residents warn gov't 'Instruct contractors to come and fix our roads within two months; otherwise fac...

2 hours ago

NPP currently unstable; I'm the only qualified candidate who can bring solution to the party — Afriyie Akoto NPP currently unstable; I'm the only qualified candidate who can bring solution ...

2 hours ago

Bawumia will be the first president after Rawlings to win on his first attempt as president — Ashanti Regional Minister Bawumia will be the first president after Rawlings to win on his first attempt a...

Just in....
body-container-line