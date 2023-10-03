‘Useless’ UTV showbiz; you've been paid to do the bidding of NDC — Owusu Bempah

03.10.2023 LISTEN

Ernest Owusu-Bempah, the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) Deputy Director of Communications has labelled United Showbiz, a UTV weekend show as "useless."

He accused the program directors of doing the bidding of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The panelists chosen to participate in the program, according to the NPP communicator, do not fairly represent the respective political parties.

Mr Owusu-Bempah expressed his displeasure with the entertainment show in an interview on Wontumi TV.

He said “Yes, they have been paid at the UTV program, why are you afraid? That showbiz program that they are doing, the useless program, and the NPP we are sitting down there?"

“If it was NDC in power and NPP were doing such a program on TV, the youth would have ransacked the place. The NDC would have not given you a dog's chance and people without any life sit there and attack the government as if there is no tomorrow,” Ernest Owusu-Bempah added.

In a recent statement released by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) leadership to the Despite Media Group, it called for a reform of its primetime entertainment show, United Showbiz.

The party expressed concern that the panelists on the show have consistently criticized the government, leading to doubts about the show's motives and the prompt calls for reform.