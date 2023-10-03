Modern Ghana logo
03.10.2023 Social News

Prof. Jane Naana expresses satisfaction at some Western Region registration centres

03.10.2023 LISTEN

As the limited voter registration closes, the 2020 Running mate to Former President John Mahama, Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang has visited some Centres in the Western Region to monitor the registration exercise and also get information on the process.

Although the official registration ended on Monday, October 3, those who were in queues at the close of the day were asked to go back to their centres for their turns.

Prof Opoku-Agyemang commenced her tour from Wassa East, through Shama, Essikado/Ketan, Sekondi, Effia, Kwesimintsim, and ended in Takoradi.

She took time to interact with the Electoral Commission Officials, Registrants, Constituency Branch Executives and other party sympathisers.

Her monitoring of the exercise revealed peaceful process at the centres.

The EC officials explained that a lot of registrants had turned up during the entire duration of the exercise.

In her interaction with Registrants, Prof Naana Jane explained the importance of getting their Voters Identification Cards and the impact it could have on their lives and urged them to vote wisely when the time was due taking into consideration their standard of living.

She showed appreciation to the Electoral Commission Officials, and the Constituency Branch Executives, for working hard throughout the period and also the Registrants for taking time out of their schedules to partake in the registration exercise.

She was joined by Nana Toku (Western Regional Chairman), and his Regional Executives, Constituency Executives at all the centres visited.

GNA

