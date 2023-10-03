It’s disappointing state funds are blown on iPhones 13 PRO MAX — Bridget Otoo fumes

03.10.2023 LISTEN

Bridget Otoo, a broadcast journalist has bemoaned the nation's poor economic situation.

The outspoken journalist argues that as a serious government, policy prioritization should be paramount.

Her disappointment follows reports that the Bulk Oil Storage and Transport Company Limited (BOST) bought 18 iPhone 13 Pro Max devices for some staff.

“Something has to change about this country. Buying iPhones for BOST board, buying gold watches for BOG staff. A country that cannot afford to pay interest on its external debts, a country in crisis shouldn’t be doing these!” Bridget Otoo fumed.

Her remarks were sparked by reports that the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Limited Company (BOST) had spent more than GH28 million on 18 iPhone 13 Pro Max phones for some staff members.

In response to these claims, BOST admitted to procuring the phones but denied the figures quoted as the cost of the phones.

In a statement released by the company on September 30, 2023, it was made clear that the phones cost GHS234,000.00 in total, grossed up for taxes at GHS285,412.16.

The goal of this acquisition, according to BOST, was to give its staff the resources they required to stay linked to the management information and business intelligence platforms, facilitating effective decision-making inside the company.