Nana Ofori Owusu, the National Chairman of the Progressive People's Party (PPP), has expressed support for the #OccupyBoG protesters and called on them to extend their demonstration to the Ministry of Finance.

He claims the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, should also be held accountable for the mess in the country.

The members of the #OccupyBoG protest demanded the immediate resignation of the Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG) and his two deputies.

The protesters argue that the leadership of BoG should be held responsible for various economic challenges, including inflation and the depreciating value of the Ghanaian currency due to their actions and inactions.

Nana Ofori Owusu, speaking on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show, emphasized that the Finance Minister cannot be absolved of the issues raised by the protesters.

He contended that it is impossible for the BoG Governor, Dr. Ernest Addison, to sanction the printing of excess money without the knowledge and involvement of the Finance Ministry.

Nana Ofori Owusu expresses the belief that the Finance Ministry was definitely made aware of the money printing saga and therefore should be targeted in the protest.

"Are you saying that if BoG prints excess money, it is not in conjunction with the Ministry of Finance or the Finance Minister?" Nana Ofori Owusu questioned, adding, "It's not possible that the Bank of Ghana Governor, on his own, can just go out and print an excess amount of money into the system while at the time of printing, the Minister of Finance is not in the know.

“He plays a major part of it...the heat, the attack on the Governor is good."

The #OccupyBoG protest, which began at the Obra Spot at Kwame Nkrumah Circle in the Greater Accra Region, continues to draw attention as protesters demand better from the current government.