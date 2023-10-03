Modern Ghana logo
Islamic scholars reveal truth about Christianity and Islam

Islamic scholars and preachers in Takoradi have intensified religious education on falsehood, half-truth and misconceptions about Christianity and Islam.

The move stemmed from the fact that some leaders of the flock were diluting the word of God interspersed with church dogma or doctrinal principles.

This came to light during a Muslim and Christian Inter-Faith DA'WAH as part of the Tawheed DA'WAH project at the Kansaworado Central Mosque in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis.

The DA'WAH is an official invitation to Muslims and non-Muslims to Islam to know Allah.

Preaching from the Holy Bible, an Imam at the Mosque, Mallam Ishaq Asankoma admitted that Islamic Scholars were winning souls for Islam through undiluted preaching and teaching of the Holy Qur'an and the Bible.

With quotations centered on the books of Jeremiah and Matthew, Mallam Asankoma said “the kingdom of God will be taken from the Israelites and given to a nation that will use it to the glory of God.”

He said the prophet of God who is Mohammed, emerged from Mount Sinai in Saudi Arabia where he received the Qu'ran from Allah.

Mallam Asankoma said Islamic teachings were unique which resonate with the teachings of the Holy Bible, adding that when Muslims die, they are buried with only a white linen just like how Jesus Christ was buried.

He added that the first pillar in Islam was to worship Allah alone.

A Muslim Youth, Mallam Yussif Adom urged Christians and Muslims to ensure that they have good relationship with Allah and submit to him alone without any idol for the remission of sins.

The Chief Imam at the Kansaworado Central Mosque, Imam Abdul Latif Alhassan said the TAWHEED DA'WAH Project sought to deepen understanding about the Origin and History of Christianity and Islam to erase misconceptions about Islam and Christianity and to preach the word of Allah in purity and sanctity.

He used the occasion to appeal to Faith-Based Organisations (FBOs), philanthropists and Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) as well as office of the National Mosque to come to the aid of building a new and befitting Central Mosque at Kansaworado.

GNA

