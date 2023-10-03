The Coalition of Ashaiman Residents has issued an ultimatum to the government, demanding immediate action on the deplorable state of roads in the area.

This ultimatum follows a protest organized by the residents to draw attention to the deteriorating road conditions in the municipality.

In a petition presented to the Chief Executive Officer of Ashaiman Albert Boakye Okyere, on behalf of the residents, Freeman Tsekpo, the assemblyman for the Nii Komieteh Electoral area pointed out their grievances and demands.

Tsekpo said,“We ask as a matter of urgency for the government to instruct all contractors that have been awarded road contracts in Ashaiman Municipality to come to the site and work on fixing our roads. We demand that the following major sections of the roads be fixed immediately.”

The residents have given the government a two-month deadline to initiate road rehabilitation works, failing which they have threatened to stage another march to the Ministry of Roads and Highways.

The areas of concern include the Ashaiman Municipal Assembly Traffic Light to Presby section of the Ashaiman Agyei Kwadwo main road, the main market to Lebanon section of the Ashaiman overhead to Zenu road, the Ashaiman Newtown junction to Afariwa junction road, and community 22 to Lebanon inner roads.

He warned, "If within two calendar months, we do not see any action of works within the community, we will organize another march. This time we will march to the ministry and picket at the Ministry of Roads and Highways. It is our prayer that this call will be given the needed attention."

Ernest Norgbey, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ashaiman, expressed deep concern over the government's failure to address the dire road conditions in Ashaiman.

He expressed the frustration the residents go through with constant damage to their vehicles and the inconvenience they face daily due to the poor roads.

Norgbey stated, "We are saying enough is enough, all of us use the same road. Our cars and everything is getting damaged."

“So we are pleading on behalf of the people of Ashaiman that the government should do the needful and bring the contractors back to the site so that the people of Ashaiman will have some relief," he added.