Commonwealth launches Secretary-General’s 2023 SDGs Innovation Awards, nomination closes November 30

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has announced the launch of the 2023 Commonwealth Secretary-General’s Innovation for Sustainable Development Awards.

The awards celebrate innovative solutions that address the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) across the Commonwealth's 54 member countries.

The awards showcase projects in five pillars - People, Planet, Prosperity, Peace, and Partnerships, the ministry said in a statement on Monday, October 2.

They are open to public, private and voluntary organizations, as well as individuals, with special encouragement for women, youth, and marginalized groups.

Winners will be selected by an international panel of experts and will be invited to the 2023 Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting and participate in other global forums.

Previous winners have gained access to new funding, networks and publicity to amplify their work.

Nominations, which can be done via the Commonwealth’s website, are expected to close on November 30.

The Ministry invites all eligible individuals and organizations to apply.