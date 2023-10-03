'Ernest Addison printed cash for Akufo-Addo to live champagne lifestyle on akpeteshie budget' – Ato Forson

Bank of Ghana (BoG) Governor Ernest Addison printed loads of cash for the Akufo-Addo government to live a champagne lifestyle on an akpeteshie budget, Minority Leader Cassiel Ato Forson has said.

Speaking to journalists at the #OccupyBoG march on Tuesday, 3 October 2023, to force Dr Addison and his two deputies to resign for, in their view, mismanaging the central bank and illegally printing and writing off GHS48.40 billion owed by the government, Dr Forson said: "This particular Governor should not be allowed to stay in office".

"He's a printer and we all know what printing does: Printing of money is like alcoholism -- the perceived good effect comes immediately and the hangover comes after the party", Dr Forson indicated.

He said the Akufo-Addo government, together with the Governor, "hasn't been fair to the people of Ghana".

"In fact, Governor Addison printed for President Akufo-Addo for them to live a champagne lifestyle on an akpeteshie budget".

"We can't continue this way. Today, look at what is happening to our economy. Ghanaians are struggling, finding it difficult to survive. In fact, some are struggling to eat three times in a day", Dr Forson noted.

"We can't continue this way. We want this government out. The Governor must go and the president must be allowed to appoint a new set of Bank of Ghana team", Dr Forson added.

-classfmonline