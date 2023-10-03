Modern Ghana logo
Ghanaians are very tolerant else there would've been coup by now — Asiedu Nketia

Ghanaians are very tolerant else there would've been coup by now — Asiedu Nketia
The Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Asiedu Nketia has bemoaned the poor economic conditions Ghanaians are facing.

He remarked that the high cost of living experienced by Ghanaians is unbearable.

He asserts that there is nothing positive going on in the country currently.

According to Asiedu Nketia, Ghanaians' current predicament could be fertile grounds for a coup d'état.

During an interview on Joy News, he stated, “Ghana is more than ripe for a coup d’état but the only thing that is saving us is the tolerance of Ghanaians.

“If you look at our history, you will see that the things that have led to previous coup d’états in this country were even less than what is happening now but the only thing that is saving us is the tolerance and our collective history.”

While praising the Ghanaians for their endurance, Mr. Nketia issued a warning that coup is never the way to go.

Sebastian Sedekah Akaho-Tay
Sebastian Sedekah Akaho-Tay

News ReporterPage: SebastianSedekahAkahoTay

