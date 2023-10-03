European Union delegation meets youth organisations in Kumasi

03.10.2023 LISTEN

European Union Delegation to Ghana on Friday, 29th September, 2023 engaged over 40 youth organizations drawn from six regions in Kumasi.

The meeting took the form of a dialogue dubbed “EU Youth Engagement Initiative”, a project aimed at promoting inclusive democratic participation of all young people in society and democratic processes as they bring new perspectives to old challenges, from climate change to natural resources to conflict resolution.

It also seeks to promote dialogue among young people and policies that are future-looking.

Through the initiative, young people can make their voices heard, push new policies, promote better plans and demand accountability within their communities and from their leaders.

Among such EU-funded initiatives include the Youth Sounding Board and the AU-EU Youth Hub.

The former brings together young leaders from across the world to discuss how to achieve better inclusion and empowerment of youth.

The latter on the other hand is an initiative that fosters cross-continental dialogue. Members who have been selected for the 2023-2025 European Union Youth Sounding Board will advise the EU commissioner and the Directorate-General for International Partnership on youth participation and empowerment in EU external action.

Via the participation of the youth organizations, implementers of the initiative heard what and how EU can do better for Ghanaian youth.

In his welcome remarks at the meeting, Massimo Mina Head of Cooperation, EU Delegation to Ghana said exchanges at the event will inform the EU’s Youth Strategy and Action Plan in Ghana until 2027 and EU’s new programs across seven key sectors such as agri-business, sustainable cities, energy, migration and employment, skills and education, private sector development, and rule of law and corruption.

“As youth is a cross-cutting priority spanning all of our projects, this means that the youth should benefit or be involved in each of our interventions,” he indicated.

He noted that prior to Kumasi’s (Middle Zone) engagement, officials of the EU Youth Engagement Initiative held similar consultation in Tamale for the Northern zone of the country and are planning to have two more in Cape Coast (for the southern Zone) and Greater Accra ( launching of the initiative).

“As we develop our new programs for the next few years, we want to ensure that we are properly listening and responding to the needs of young Ghanaians.

"This starts by having an honest and transparent conversation about what the EU is doing well and what we can do better. After all we all share the same belief in a democratic, prosperous and peaceful future for Ghana,” Massimo Mina noted in his remarks.

Samuel Gariba, a youth advocate and a participant at the engagement commended the EU delegation for the initiative and for sharing what their plan is for young people in Ghana and how they want young people to be integrated into their programs.

“I think it is a good thing but we need to look at how we can expand it or scale it up to involve a lot of young people especially those in school, rural communities, those who are into trade since they are equally important as us.

"Also their needs and aspirations are not the same as ours. EU should go down to the community level so that youth at that level will know what the EU is planning and how they can also benefit from it,” he suggested.

In an interview on the sidelines of the engagement, Emmanuel Odonkor Youth Consultant helping in the implementation of the initiative announced that the officials will after the Southern zone’s version cap everything up with the national launch of the EU Youth Engagement Initiative in Accra.

He said they will bring onboard representatives from all the zones and let Ghanaians know what the EU seeks to do with young people and how best EU can come on board to support the works that youth organizations are doing.