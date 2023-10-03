OccupyBoG protest is the beginning of the fall of the fraudulent Akufo-Addo-Bawumia gov’t – Asiedu Nketia

The National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia joined the #OccupyBoG protest on Tuesday, October 3.

Joined by followers of the NDC and several Civil Society Organisations, the Minority in Parliament led the #OccupyBoG protest to demand the resignation of Bank of Ghana (BoG) Governor Dr. Ernest Addison and his two deputies.

Speaking to the media during the protest, Johnson Asiedu Nketia said the demonstration is the beginning of the fall of President Akufo-Addo’s government.

According to him, the Government of President Akufo-Addo and his Vice Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has been fraudulent and must be booted out in the 2024 General Election.

“This is the beginning of the fall of the fraudulent Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government.

“You have been paid to do a job. There are problems and people are running you to solve the problems but you can’t. They must go,” Johnson Asiedu Nketia told the media.

Among the many grievances of the Minority in Parliament, it wants Governor Addison to resign over what it says is the gross mismanagement of the Central Bank.

The Minority also accuses the Governor of illegally printing cash for government.

In addition to the call for the BoG Governor to resign, the Minority has stressed that it will push for Dr. Addison to be prosecuted.