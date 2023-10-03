Modern Ghana logo
South Korea donates 22 vehicles to Ghana for hosting 2023 UN Ministerial meetings

By Patience Anaadem, ISD || contributor
The Government of the Republic of South Korea has donated 22 KIA vehicles to support Ghana in hosting the 2023 UN Ministerial meetings in December.

The 22 KIA vehicles comprise 12 saloon cars and ten vans.

The Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Madam Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, received the vehicles on behalf of Ghana from Korea’s Ambassador to Ghana, H.E. Jung-Taek Lim on 2nd October, 2023.

She noted that the occasion symbolises the strong relations between Ghana and Korea and underscored the importance Ghana attaches to the longstanding friendship.

“We are grateful to the Government of Korea for extending support to us in our preparation towards bringing the entire peacekeeping community into the country,” she added.

Madam Ayorkor Botchwey further commended Ambassador Lim for his role in securing Korea’s support for Ghana for the upcoming 2023 UN Ministerial meetings in December.

On his part, Ambassador Jung-Taek Lim, reaffirmed Korea’s readiness to further deepen cooperation with Ghana in the United Nations and other international fora.

He was optimistic that the vehicles coupled with the IT products which were presented in July this year to assist Ghana host the UN Peacekeeping Ministerial conference successfully in December.

