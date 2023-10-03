Modern Ghana logo
Late E.T Mensah was a friend and a good source of advice — Akufo-Addo mourns

Tributes & Condolences President Akufo-Addo and Late E.T Mensah
President Nana Akufo-Addo has mourned the death of veteran politician Enoch Teye Mensah, describing him as a long-standing friend and good source of advice.

In a statement released on Tuesday, October 3, President Akufo-Addo said "E.T, as he was referred to by all and sundry, and I entered Parliament together in January 1997. Even though we were on different sides in the House, he became a very good friend right till the very end."

He added "In his element, you could find no better company, and was a good source of advice for me as President of the Republic. I have lost a good friend."

President Akufo-Addo praised Mensah's contributions to sports development in Ghana, especially football.

He extended condolences to Mensah's family, constituents, and the NDC on the loss of the veteran politician.

E.T Mensah, a stalwart of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), died in South Africa after a short illness.

He served as MP for Ningo Prampram constituency for five consecutive terms and was a member of the Council of State at the time of his death.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

