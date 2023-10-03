BoG now turned vehicle for rot and theft — Oliver Barker

03.10.2023 LISTEN

Oliver Barker Vormawor, lead convener of the #FixTheCountry Movement has expressed his concerns about the Bank of Ghana (BoG) and its current leadership headed by Governor Dr. Ernest Addison.

Barker Vormawor criticized the central bank, stating that it was originally intended to be a pillar of sanity in the country's economic landscape but has now become a vehicle for corruption and theft.

In a tweet on Tuesday, October 3, he wrote, "Even the Bank of Ghana, which was supposed to be a pillar of sanity, is now a vehicle for rot and theft."

In response to the growing discontent, a large number of demonstrators have taken to the streets of Accra, demanding the removal of Dr. Ernest Addison from his position as Governor.

However, tensions between the protestors and the police have risen due to disagreements over the approved demonstration routes.

The protestors allegedly marched to unapproved routes, disregarding prior police authorization.

However, Minority Leader Cassiel Ato Forson who led the protest with other leading members has asserted that they will not disperse until they are granted the opportunity to present their petition directly to the Governor.