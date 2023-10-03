He’ll be remembered for his sterling performance – Alan mourns late E.T Mensah

2024 Independent presidential candidate hopeful Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen has paid tribute to his longtime friend and colleague, the late Enoch Teye Mensah.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, October 3, Mr. Kyerematen referred to E.T. Mensah, as his "long-standing friend" and "affectionately" as his "Chief of Staff."

He said he received the news of the former Ningo Prampram MP’s death in South Africa with a "heavy heart."

According to Alan Kyerematen, he was also "a fiercely competitive politician" who formed "lifelong friendships with many on all sides of the political divide."

He emphasized that the late E.T Mensah would be remembered for his "sterling performance" in all of his roles in government and politics over the years.

Alan Kyerematen stated that the late E.T Mensah "fought a good fight in his political career and has left an indelible mark in the history of Ghanaian politics."

ET Mensah had a distinguished career serving as Mayor of Accra, Minister for Youth and Sports, and Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram for five consecutive terms from 1997 to 2017.