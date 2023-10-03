Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

He’ll be remembered for his sterling performance – Alan mourns late E.T Mensah

Tributes & Condolences Alan Kyerematenleft and late E.T Mensah
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Alan Kyerematen[left] and late E.T Mensah

2024 Independent presidential candidate hopeful Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen has paid tribute to his longtime friend and colleague, the late Enoch Teye Mensah.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, October 3, Mr. Kyerematen referred to E.T. Mensah, as his "long-standing friend" and "affectionately" as his "Chief of Staff."

He said he received the news of the former Ningo Prampram MP’s death in South Africa with a "heavy heart."

According to Alan Kyerematen, he was also "a fiercely competitive politician" who formed "lifelong friendships with many on all sides of the political divide."

He emphasized that the late E.T Mensah would be remembered for his "sterling performance" in all of his roles in government and politics over the years.

Alan Kyerematen stated that the late E.T Mensah "fought a good fight in his political career and has left an indelible mark in the history of Ghanaian politics."

ET Mensah had a distinguished career serving as Mayor of Accra, Minister for Youth and Sports, and Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram for five consecutive terms from 1997 to 2017.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

1 hour ago

OccupyBoGProtest: Minority vows another demo after Addison fails to show up for petition #OccupyBoGProtest: Minority vows another demo after Addison fails to show up for...

2 hours ago

Theresa Kufuor was calm but worked extremely hard behind the scenes – Kojo Bonsu Theresa Kufuor was calm but worked extremely hard behind the scenes – Kojo Bonsu...

2 hours ago

She opened her heart and home to all — Kwabena Agyepong eulogies late Theresa Kufuor She opened her heart and home to all — Kwabena Agyepong eulogies late Theresa Ku...

2 hours ago

Ghana's quest to revolutionize industrial sector will be fruitless without STEM education — Dr Adutwum Ghana's quest to revolutionize industrial sector will be fruitless without STEM ...

2 hours ago

Western Naval Command engages Afia Kobi Ampem Girls SHS Engineering Club on rescue water craft works Western Naval Command engages Afia Kobi Ampem Girls SHS Engineering Club on resc...

2 hours ago

Police intercepts Fulani herdsmen carrying M16 rifle at Tatale heading towards Zabzugu Police intercepts Fulani herdsmen carrying M16 rifle at Tatale heading towards Z...

3 hours ago

Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen Movement for Change not a political party — Alan Kyeremanten clarifies

3 hours ago

I still have strong base in NPP despite my resignation — Alan insists I still have strong base in NPP despite my resignation — Alan insists

3 hours ago

We have become too timid as a people; we must not allow the rot at BoG – Duncan Amoah We have become too timid as a people; we must not allow the rot at BoG – Duncan ...

3 hours ago

Residents of Anyinam 'fight' Anglogold Ashanti over proposed site for 24-unit classroom block Residents of Anyinam 'fight' Anglogold Ashanti over proposed site for 24-unit cl...

Just in....
body-container-line