Mamavi Owusu-Aboagye, Seyram Amakpa-Azasu unveiled as new Volta Fair Brand Ambassadors

03.10.2023

Volta Fair has unveiled Mamavi Owusu-Aboagye, a Journalist with the Multimedia Media Group, and Seyram Amakpa-Azasu, a Principal Investment Officer with the Ghana Investment Promotion Center (GIPC) as new Brand Ambassadors for the Fair.

The two were unveiled at a durbar organized by Torgbuiga Dagadu IX at the forecourt of his palace when organizers of the Volta Fair team toured Kpando for the Visit Volta Experience.

The unveiling forms part of promoting the region’s vast tourism potential to the rest of Ghana and the world.

The Brand Ambassadors will promote all activities of the Volta Trade and Investment Fair and the region on all platforms including social and traditional media.

Mamavi Owusu-Aboagye and Seyram Amakpa Azasu hail from Anloga and Kpando respectively.

Mamavi Owusu Aboagye is a co-host of the Joy FM Super Morning Show, an experienced creative entrepreneur, a communicator, an interviewer, and a keen follower of social issues.

Seyram Amakpa Azasu is a Principal Investment Promotion Officer, Corporate Affairs at the GIPC, a Multilingual communication executive with over ten years experience in managing bilingual corporate relations, international trade and development.

The ladies will now join GTV's Kafui Dey, Citi FM’s Bernard Avle, Joy News’ Emefa Apawu, Dzifa Gbeho-Bampoe, and Ivy Prosper as fellow ambassadors.

The Akpinifia, Okpekpewuokpe Dagadu IX encouraged the ambassadors not to get tired of promoting the rich culture of the Volta region to the International World.

“May you, our ambassadors never grow tired of promoting our beautiful region, and as you do, may everything that the Volta region represents and holds sacred fall protect and guide you to success beyond your wildest dreams,” Torgbui said.

Delivering a short speech after their unveiling, Mamavi and Seyram thanked Torgbui Dagadu IX, the people of the Akpini Traditional Area, and the organizers of the Volta Trade and Investment Fair with an assurance to work tirelessly.

“I am very excited and overwhelmed to have been appointed as one of the brand ambassadors of the Volta Fair, I’m looking forward to what I can do to promote Volta, together with all the other brand ambassadors we can promote Volta even better, and organize more tours to showcase our rich culture,” Seyram Amakpa-Azasu said.

“One thing that Torgbui said was that we shouldn't get tired of our work, we want to assure you that we will not get tired of promoting the region,” Mamavi said.

The Volta Trade and Investment Fair is a one-stop environment for exhibitors to create opportunities for businesses to advertise themselves and develop partnerships.

This year's Fair is on the theme “Leveraging the African Continental Free Trade Area for Local Economic Development.”

It is scheduled to start from November 26 to December 10, 2023, at the Ho Sports Stadium.