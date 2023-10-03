Modern Ghana logo
#FixOurRoads: Ashaiman residents hit streets to demand better roads

Frustrated residents have taken to the streets in peaceful protest, demanding the authorities to address the bad roads that have plagued their community several years.

Under the hashtag #FixedOurRoads, hundreds of residents in Ashaiman gathered this morning, Tuesday, October 3, to voice their dissatisfaction with the lack of road infrastructure in the area.

Organized by pressure group Concerned Citizens of Ashaiman, the demonstration drew inspiration from a recent 3-day ‘OccupyJulorbiHouse’ protest that was aimed at voicing concerns over poor governance.

Carrying placards with inscriptions such as "We pay taxes, fix our roads,” “The lies on fixing our roads are too much,” and others, the crowd, as seen in pictures and videos on social media marched through the streets, highlighting the effect of the damage roads on their health and businesses.

They say potholes that were once ankle-deep have become gaping craters, causing accidents and damaging vehicles.

Meanwhile, the Minority caucus in Parliament is currently leading a protest to demand the removal of Bank of Ghana Governor Ernest Addison over what they described as wasteful management of the Central Bank leading to a GHS60.8 billion loss in 2022.

