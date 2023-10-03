Provide evidence of intimidation, coercision by Bawumia team – Majority leader’s office to Ken Agyapong

03.10.2023 LISTEN

The Office of the Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has insisted nothing should be done or encouraged that has the potential to impede or forestall unity within the rank and file of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in its November 4 elections.

This follows assertions by flagbearer aspirant Kennedy Agyepong that the Majority leader, whilst playing a lead role in Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia’s campaign is resorting to “tribal and religious politics.”

Reacting to the allegations in a statement, the office of the Majority leader indicated that “the character trait” of Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu “is truthfulness, pragmatism and realism and these have always guided and guarded his statements, discussions and conversations.”

The office of the Majority leader also described the Majority leader’s discourses as “well- reasoned; not philippic, in other words, not statements that bitterly attack other persons; or petulant, that is, ill-tempered or peevish; or populist.”

It stressed that Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu” has not condoned or connived with anybody to “hijack the party”.

According to the office of the Majority leader, he together with others, the “National Executive Committee and National Council, stood firmly and thwarted attempts by some of the presidential hopefuls to set aside clearly stated, unambiguous provisions of the NPP Constitution” emphasising that if “that amounts to “hijacking” or “intimidation” or “collapsing the party”, in the opinion of Mr Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, then it can only be described as unfortunate.”

It continued that: “The Vice-President, is not known for bellicosity, belligerence or hot-headedness” neither does he spew “vitriol.”

The office of the Majority leader, described Dr Bawumia as “well focused” while emphasising that “on his rounds he has never attacked any of the contestants. He speaks to his own track-record in the party, his experience and his vision to reposition the party and the economy.”

It, however, urged Mr Agyepong, who is also Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin North if he “has any mustard- seed evidence of “intimidation or coercion”, or “party-collapsing adventures” on the part of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, or “any tribal or religious politics” on the part of Mr Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, to “bring the pieces out for redress in the supreme interest of the party.”

Source: classfmonline.com