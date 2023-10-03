OccupyBoG march in full throttle

Modern Ghana logo
Minority Caucus in Parliament is on the streets along with some civil society organisations, pressure groups and other opposition political parties, marching to the Bank of Ghana in a protest against the Governor and his deputies dubbed #OccupyBoG.

The demonstrators converged on the Obra Spot at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle tp start the march.

Designated routes for the protest have been outlined, starting from the Obra Spot at Kwame Nkrumah Circle and concluding at Independence Square.

The police, emphasising a commitment to maintaining peace, will deploy sufficient officers during the demonstration.

Some roads will be temporarily blocked, with alternative routes provided. The Minority, seeking the resignation of the Bank's leadership, cites a GH¢60.81 billion loss in 2022 and $250 million spent on a new headquarters.

The protest, delayed due to route disputes, aims to convey concerns over financial matters in the Bank

.Journalists covering the event are advised to carry identification for facilitated movement.

—classfmonline

