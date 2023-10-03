Theresa Kufuor was calm but worked extremely hard behind the scenes – Kojo Bonsu

The former Kumasi Mayor Kojo Bonsu has eulogized the late former First Lady Theresa Kufuor, wife of former President John Agyekum Kufuor.

Mrs. Kufuor passed away peacefully at her home in the afternoon of Sunday, October 1 at the age of 88.

Her death has seen an outpouring of tributes honoring her service and character.

In a statement shared on Twitter on Tuesday, October 3, Mr. Bonsu paid tribute to the contributions of the late Mrs. Kufuor to the nation's development.

According to Kojo Bonsu, while Theresa Kufuor maintained a calm public presence, she worked tirelessly behind the scenes to back her husband John Kufuor during his eight-year presidency from 2001 to 2009.

He stated, "She was a quiet, calm, heartwarming but worked extremely hard behind the scenes towards the progress of Ghana."

"Aunty Theresa, rest peacefully," Bonsu said in his message, expressing his condolences for her family and the nation as they mourn the lady First Lady.