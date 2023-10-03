Modern Ghana logo
Coups in West Africa: Our golden age lies ahead, not in the shadows of the 1960s to 1980s – Afenyo-Markin

Deputy Majority Leader of Ghana’s Parliament, Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin has rallied the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Parliament to condemn the coups in the affected countries.

A number of West African countries including Mali, Burkina Faso, Guinea, and Gabon in recent years have witnessed coup d’états.

With various concerns of insecurity, there are fears that more countries may witness coups as well.

Delivering a speech at the opening ceremony of the High-Level Interactive Seminar and the Extraordinary Session of the ECOWAS Parliament on September 29, Alexander Afenyo-Markin said the recent resurgence of military coups threatens to drag the West African region back.

He called on the ECOWAS Parliament to kick against coups, adding that the region’s golden age is ahead and not behind in the shadows of the 1960s to 1980s.

“We stand at a juncture where the road we choose will dictate the future of our great region. The recent resurgence of military coups threatens to drag us back to an era we have fought tirelessly to transcend. We must firmly CONDEMN the coups in Mali, Burkina Faso, Guinea, Chad, and Gabon, along with the hostilities in Sudan. These actions are a betrayal of the democratic principles we hold dear, and we demand a swift return to constitutional rule. We must affirm, unequivocally, that regression is not the solution. Our golden age lies ahead of us, not in the shadows of the 1960s to 1980s,” the Deputy Majority Leader of Ghana’s Parliament said.

According to Alexander Afenyo-Markin who is also Member of Parliament for Effutu, the West African region is at a critical juncture and a time when the decisions and actions taken will shape the trajectory of the region for generations to come.

He stressed that the West African Region cannot afford to falter or to allow the resurgence of military coups and other forms of unconstitutional changes of government.

He argued that if allowed, it would undermine the progress the region has fought so hard to achieve.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

