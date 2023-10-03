Modern Ghana logo
She opened her heart and home to all — Kwabena Agyepong eulogies late Theresa Kufuor

Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, who served as press secretary to former President John Kufuor from 2001 to 2006, has paid tribute to former First Lady Theresa Kufuor following her death.

The former First Lady died on Sunday, October 1, in the presence of her family at home.

In a statement expressing his condolences, Mr Agyepong recalled how Theresa Kufuor welcomed everyone with her gracious spirit.

“Auntie Theresa as we affectionately called her, was a mother to all. Always ready with a kind word of wise counsel, Auntie Theresa opened her heart and home to all," he said.

Mr Agyepong also shared fond memories of Theresa Kufuor from international trips during her tenure as First Lady.

"The joyous expression on her face that memorable night in Tokyo during TICAD 3 will forever remain with me," he reflected.

As a close aide to President Kufuor during his time in office, Mr Agyepong witnessed firsthand Theresa Kufuor's warmth and charm.

He said her loss will be deeply felt, not just by her family but by all those whose lives she touched.

Reflecting on her legacy, Mr Agyepong praised Theresa Kufuor's compassion and generosity.

“Auntie Theresa will be sorely missed by my wife Lawrencia and our kids," he stated, adding “May her gentle soul rest in perfect peace."

