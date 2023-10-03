Modern Ghana logo
Bawumia mourns with Ga Traditional Council; signs book of condolence for late queen mother

The Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on Monday, 2 October 2023, led a delegation to the Ga Mantse's palace to commiserate with the Ga Traditional Council on the passing of the Ga Manyɛ, Naa Dedei Omaedru III.

Dr Bawumia also accompanied by his wife, Samira Bawumia signed the book of condolences opened for the late queen mother.

The late queen mother reigned for 59 years.
Naa Omaedru, 88, was known in private life as Naa Dedei Ablah.

She was installed Ga Manye in 1963 when she was 29.

She passed away at her Dansoman residence, surrounded by her loved ones, on December 26,

