Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

ISD commences annual assessment of State PROs

By Patience Anaadem, ISD|| contributor
General News ISD commences annual assessment of State PROs
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The Information Services Department (ISD) has commenced the assessment of State Public Relations Officers (PROs) assigned to the various Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), Regional Coordinating Councils (RCCs), and Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) for 2023.

The two-week exercise, which started on October 2nd, 2023, forms part of the Department's mandate as the government's public relations outfit and of the Public Relations Coordinating Division (PRCD) Action Plan.

The Acting Chief Information Officer of ISD, Mr David Owusu-Amoah, stated that the assessment was essential because it would enable the Department to ascertain whether or not the PROs were on track and meeting their objectives.

He advised the PROs to embrace Artificial Intelligence to effectively carry out their duties.

He stated, “I appeal to you to endeavour to use AI to enable you to execute your job effectively and efficiently in achieving your respective organisational goals. In doing so, you can monitor and evaluate the efficacy of media campaigns and spot opportunities for media interaction.”

The Head of the Public Relations Coordinating Division (PRCD), Mrs Ethel Cudjoe Amissah, indicated that the assessment would ensure that State PROs were evaluated in accordance with the precise work they perform.

She explained that the exercise would be conducted in two parts beginning with a Panel Assessment.

“This will involve PRO performance assessment by a panel. The panel will also assess the PROs at the regions and foreign missions virtually.

“The second part will involve the assessment of PROs at the various MDAs in Accra by a team from PRCD who will engage the immediate supervisors of the PROs,” she added.

The PROs from the Ministries of Transport and Gender, Children, and Social Protection (MoGCSP) were evaluated on Monday.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Bawumia mourns with Ga Traditional Council; signs book of condolence for late queen mother Bawumia mourns with Ga Traditional Council; signs book of condolence for late qu...

2 hours ago

Theresa was pivotal in Kufuors success – Prof. Baffour Duah Theresa was pivotal in Kufuor’s success – Prof. Baffour Duah

2 hours ago

Quickly address super-delegates conference concerns – TTUs Patriotic Intellectuals tell NPP Quickly address super-delegates conference concerns – TTU’s Patriotic Intellectu...

2 hours ago

All set for OccupyBoGProtest today All set for #OccupyBoGProtest today

2 hours ago

ECs vote transfer, ID card replacement begins today EC’s vote transfer, ID card replacement begins today

2 hours ago

OccupyBoGprotest: We will march to BoG to present our petition – Sammy Gyamfi #OccupyBoGprotest: We will march to BoG to present our petition – Sammy Gyamfi

2 hours ago

OccupyBoGProtest : Police been unreasonable with routes but weve compromised – NDC #OccupyBoGProtest : Police been ‘unreasonable’ with routes but we’ve compromised...

2 hours ago

Ashaiman residents to protest over poor roads Ashaiman residents to protest over poor roads

2 hours ago

Bole Bamboi MP vex over poor work on Doli bridge Bole Bamboi MP vex over poor work on Doli bridge

12 hours ago

Barbaric onslaught from jihadists, terrorists shouldn't be justification for coups – Afenyo-Markin Barbaric onslaught from jihadists, terrorists shouldn't be justification for cou...

Just in....
body-container-line