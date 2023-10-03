STEM roadshow at Abomosu reveals endless career opportunities

The Ministry of Education under the leadership of Dr. Osei Yaw Adutwum in collaboration with the information ministry organized the second edition of the STEM promotion roadshow at the Abomosu STEM Senior High School on Monday, October 2.

The event aimed to promote Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education across Ghana.

Through industry experts, the ministry focused on showcasing the vast array of career opportunities of STEM for students.

Speaking at the event, MP for Ofoase Ayirebi and Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah acknowledged the current economic hardships stemming from high youth unemployment which is not the fault of this government.

MP for Ofoase Ayirebi and Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah speaking at the event

He expressed confidence that the STEM initiative would provide the next generation with the skills and innovation needed to transform lives and the economy.

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah called on stakeholders including parents, teachers and industry players to support the initiative.

Minister of Education, Dr. Osei Adutwum, noted that through STEM and other initiatives, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is spearheading educational transformation.

MP for Bosomtwe and Minister of Education, Dr. Osei Yaw Adutwum addressing the attendees

He explained that major foreign companies are not showing much interest in Ghana's workforce due to the low technical skills, but STEM will reverse this trend.

Dr. Adutwum highlighted STEM's positive impact, citing Afia Kobi Girls SHS students' invention of a mini aeroplane through aviation and aerospace engineering courses.

He stated that the government will provide tablets to students in about 30 senior high schools next academic year to enhance teaching and learning.

CEO of the Association of Ghana Industries, Seth Twum Akwaboah, said the high unemployment rate stems from inadequate science and technology education.

He outlined careers in mechanical engineering, electronics, metal fabrication, machine maintenance, robotics and artificial intelligence as STEM benefits.

Starting STEM in basic school, not just secondary and tertiary institutions, is crucial for industry growth, he added.

Inspiring students, mechanic Nana Afua Adusei, the only lady among the Wanderlust group who journeyed 10,000km by road from Accra to London in August this year shared how STEM allows career opportunities regardless of gender.

With a degree in social sciences, she became a leading mechanic in Ghana through a series of apprenticeships and a show of resilience and determination.

She encouraged students to pursue technical education as a first option, telling parents to avoid choosing it as options for the less knowledgeable.

The event facilitated student, teacher and parent interactions with officials to learn about the STEM program.

Attendees included GES Director-General Dr. Eric Nkansah and other educationists and technical experts.

The Abomosu STEM SHS, established in 2021, currently has a student population of 618 in forms one and two. By next year, it will be a fully-populated high school from first year to the third year as it currently has only two batches.

The inaugural STEM Roadshow kicked off on June 22nd at Accra Senior High School, marking the start of a nationwide initiative to foster a culture of innovation and socio-economic transformation through improved STEM education.

The event highlighted the significant investments being made in STEM sectors across Ghana.

The first roadshow was a major success, engaging students, educators, and local communities through interactive exhibitions, workshops and seminars on key STEM disciplines like robotics, coding, artificial intelligence, and renewable energy.

It garnered significant attention for its hands-on approach to exploring STEM career opportunities with a focus on fields that are driving Ghana's development.