Ghana now under 'rule by law' not 'rule of law' — Asiedu Nketiah

Headlines Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, NDC National Chairman
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, NDC National Chairman

The Chairman of the opposition NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah has indicated that the country is being governed by "rule by law" instead of "rule of law".

In an interview with JoyNews' PM Express on Monday, the NDC chief alleged that the situation has increased due to state capture by the President and his family and friends administration.

According to him, state institutions are no longer independent as required under the constitution's 'rule of law' principles, but are rather serving the whims and caprices of those in power.

"Ghana now runs on 'rule by law' not 'rule of law'. We are under state capture; the state has been captured by Akufo Addo and his government,” he said.

Asiedu Nketiah further asserted "The Government knows they have done something wrong that is why they feel unpopular."

According to him, the perceived abuses of executive power are politically motivated efforts to maintain control despite public displeasure.

