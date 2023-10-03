Modern Ghana logo
Deteriorating confidence in judiciary a threat to democracy – Asiedu Nketiah

Headlines Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, NDC National Chairman
Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, NDC National Chairman

The National Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has expressed grave concerns over the fast waning public confidence in Ghana's judiciary.

Speaking on JoyNews' PM Express program on Monday, October 2, Asiedu Nketia emphasized the critical importance of an independent judiciary that citizens widely trust in a functional democracy.

According to him, such a crisis of confidence could undermine the very foundations of the country's democratic order if left unaddressed.

"We must have a democracy where the majority of citizens have confidence in the judicial system. The confidence in the judicial system keep deteriorating,” he said.

“We are experiencing a defective democracy at the moment,” stressed Asiedu Nketiah.

The NDC chief's remarks follow the party's flagbearer, John Mahama's claims of perceived political interference in judicial appointments by the governing NPP.

Mr. Mahama recently accused the Akufo-Addo administration of packing the bench with NPP sympathizers to escape accountability when out of office.

