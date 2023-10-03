Apex Health Insurance's Setsoafia-Tukpeyi Godwin wins Best CEO in Health Insurance

Insurance mogul and Chief Executive Officer of Apex Health Insurance Limited, Setsoafia-Tukpeyi Godwin Fafali has been crowned Best CEO of the Year Award in Health Insurance at the just-ended 2023 Ghana CEO Awards held at the Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel on Saturday night in Accra.

The tremendous honour signifies Godwin's dedication and creativity in building the Insurance and financial sector as well as being a highly respected and recognised personality advocating for best business practices.

The 2nd edition of the Ghana CEO Awards was on the theme; "The Role of Business Leadership Towards Achieving the SDGs in Ghana". The iconic award scheme seeks to identify, honour and celebrate a cross-section of the nation’s most influential and accomplished CEOs who are verified and constantly committed to "Stay relevant, Stay connected and Stay Ahead of Game" and have used the power of ideas to change attitudes, lives and ultimately the country.

Speaking to the media after receiving the awards, the CEO of Apex Health Insurance Limited, Setsoafia-Tukpeyi Godwin Fafali was astonished at such a great privilege to receive such a wonderful honor. He thanked the Almighty God for his protection and grace over the years and appreciated the good works of his loyal and committed employees.

He dedicated the trophy to his ever-cherished clients who have supported the company to this magnitude.

"Indeed, this is a dream come through. I know I have worked hard over the years and I deserve this acknowledgement. I thank my loyal family, staff and my highly respected clients for always trusting and supporting me," he said.

Setsoafia Godwin further added that this award demonstrates the company's unwavering focus on meeting and exceeding customer expectations while adhering to rigorous quality standards.

The event featured renowned dignitaries such as H. E. Mahamudu Bawumia, (Vice President of the Republic of Ghana), H. E Harriet Thompson ( British High Commissioner to Ghana), H.R.M King Tackie Teiko Tsuru 11( Paramount King of the GA States), Mark Okraku (Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture), H. E Charles Abani, (United Nations Resident Coordinator, Ghana), H. E Javier Guitierrez ( Spanish Ambassador to Ghana) and several other important personalities graced the occasion.

ABOUT SETSOAFIA- TUKPEYI GODWIN FAFALI

He has overseen the good transformation of Apex Health Insurance Limited within the past four and half years while successively holding the top-tier positions of Chief Business Solutions Officer, Chief Operations Officer and finally Chief Executive Officer. He is very passionate about business in these various business development and operational roles leading up to his well-deserved promotion to Chief Executive Officer.

Godwin is also passionate about business development and service quality and this has propelled him to accelerate the company to 100% growth over the last two and half years, creating, maintaining and improving foreign participation within the company which has given it the value of a global brand. While leading the team to double its balance sheet size and the business volume, he has overseen improvement in product and service quality that has given it a deserved reputation as a top private health insurer.