ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Ken Agyapong should offer alternative policies rather than insults - Political Scientist

Headlines Ken Agyapong should offer alternative policies rather than insults - Political Scientist
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Senior Political Science Lecturer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Dr Kwasi Amakye Boateng has criticised NPP flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Agyapong for not offering any policy alternatives to solve the country's problems during his campaign.

He said Mr. Agyapong's campaign is rather characterized by insults targeted at his main opponent, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia and his own party.

In an interview on TV3's New Day show, on October 2, 2023, Dr Amakye Boateng advised the handlers of Mr. Agyapong to carve out a message that addresses the prevailing economic issues affecting the country. He said they should come out with new strategies on how to profitably exploit the country's natural resources because insults will not help him win votes.

“Ken is a party member who is trying to behave as an outsider. In a situation where he is selected by his party, he will end up being affected by his own jabs. People are only showing excitement by listening to him.

However, his campaign does not have anything significant. He is mainly attacking his opponent and engaging in the rhetoric that his party is known to have already been engaged in since election 2016 which is not governance,” the Political Scientist stated.

According to Dr Amakye Boateng, Ghanaians are worried about the current economic hardship and are looking forward to vote for someone who has solutions.

“I have not heard anything constructive from the camp of Kennedy. How is the country going to profit from its natural resources?” he queried.

Meanwhile, Dr Amakye Boateng has indicated that what happened in the super delegates congress is likely to happen again during the November 4th poll with Dr. Bawumia winning about 60% of the entire votes.

-3news.com

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Ken Agyapong should offer alternative policies rather than insults - Political Scientist Ken Agyapong should offer alternative policies rather than insults - Political S...

1 hour ago

Fixing The Country Movement notifies Police of intention to stage protest over airbus scandal #Fixing The Country Movement notifies Police of intention to stage protest over ...

1 hour ago

Economic hardship increasing mental health problems Economic hardship increasing mental health problems

1 hour ago

Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsuleft and Kennedy Agyapong I’m truthful, pragmatic and real; I don’t do tribal politics – Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu...

1 hour ago

Electoral Commissioners NPP-packed EC has failed neutrality test, cheating us through voter suppression ...

1 hour ago

Barbaric onslaught from jihadists, terrorists shouldn't be justification for coups – Afenyo-Markin Barbaric onslaught from jihadists, terrorists shouldn't be justification for cou...

1 hour ago

NPP is corrupt; I'm the only one who can bring sanity to the party — Ken Agyapong NPP is corrupt; I'm the only one who can bring sanity to the party — Ken Agyapon...

2 hours ago

We will boycott parliamentary duties if government keeps ignoring Keta Sea Defence project — Minority We will boycott parliamentary duties if government keeps ignoring Keta Sea Defen...

2 hours ago

'I won't play tribal politics but if it becomes necessary, I'll give you a bombshell' —Kennedy Agyapong to Bawumia 'I won't play tribal politics but if it becomes necessary, I'll give you a bombs...

2 hours ago

Your demise would leave a big void in Ghana politics — Cletus Avoka eulogizes E.T Mensah Your demise would leave a big void in Ghana politics — Cletus Avoka eulogizes E....

Just in....
body-container-line