Ken Agyapong should offer alternative policies rather than insults - Political Scientist

Senior Political Science Lecturer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Dr Kwasi Amakye Boateng has criticised NPP flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Agyapong for not offering any policy alternatives to solve the country's problems during his campaign.

He said Mr. Agyapong's campaign is rather characterized by insults targeted at his main opponent, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia and his own party.

In an interview on TV3's New Day show, on October 2, 2023, Dr Amakye Boateng advised the handlers of Mr. Agyapong to carve out a message that addresses the prevailing economic issues affecting the country. He said they should come out with new strategies on how to profitably exploit the country's natural resources because insults will not help him win votes.

“Ken is a party member who is trying to behave as an outsider. In a situation where he is selected by his party, he will end up being affected by his own jabs. People are only showing excitement by listening to him.

However, his campaign does not have anything significant. He is mainly attacking his opponent and engaging in the rhetoric that his party is known to have already been engaged in since election 2016 which is not governance,” the Political Scientist stated.

According to Dr Amakye Boateng, Ghanaians are worried about the current economic hardship and are looking forward to vote for someone who has solutions.

“I have not heard anything constructive from the camp of Kennedy. How is the country going to profit from its natural resources?” he queried.

Meanwhile, Dr Amakye Boateng has indicated that what happened in the super delegates congress is likely to happen again during the November 4th poll with Dr. Bawumia winning about 60% of the entire votes.

-3news.com