Police outline measures for #OccupyBoG demo on Tuesday

The Police have assured the public that adequate preparations have been made to ensure peace, security, law and order for the planned demonstration by the Minority Group in Parliament.

The protest is scheduled to take place Tuesday, 3rd October 2023.

Led by Minority members and other groups, the #OccupyBoGdemo seeks to call for the resignation of the Bank of Ghana (BoG) Governor, Dr Ernest Addison, and his deputies over a GH¢60.8 billion loss by the bank.

The Police asked the public to bear with them as they rolled out the arrangements to minimise the inconvenience that would be experienced by the public in those parts of the Capital City that would be affected by the demonstration.

“The public is hereby urged to take note of the following traffic arrangements: . The demonstrators will converge at the Obra Spot at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle and proceed to Adabraka – Ridge Roundabout – National Theatre Traffic Light – High Court Complex Traffic Light – Attah Mills Highway and make a U-Turn at the National Lotteries and terminate at the Independence Square.

“The road from the Independence Square in front of the National Lotteries towards the Old Parliament Traffic Light will be blocked temporarily to vehicular traffic during the course of the demonstration.

“The blocked roads will be diverted through the Starlet Traffic Light through the Ministries Traffic Light to pass in front of the Office of the Department of Urban Roads (DUR), through National Lotteries, to link up with the AMA office Road to EOCO and take a detour back to the John Evans Atta Mills Highway at the old Parliament Traffic Light intersection.

“Personnel of the Motor Transport and Traffic Department (MTTD) will be deployed at the various intersections to assist the motoring public,” a statement issued on Monday October 2 said.

It added “We wish to urge the organizers of the demonstration and all participants to cooperate with the Police and abide by the security arrangements in accordance with the Public Order Act.

“We would like to assure the public that as always, the Police remain committed to working together with all stakeholders and the public at large, towards deepening our democratic credentials and ensuring peace, security, law and order in the country.”