Fixing The Country Movement notifies Police of intention to stage protest over airbus scandal

Pro-government group, #Fixing The Country Movement, has notified the Police of their intention to demonstrate over the Airbus bribery scandal.

The group said they are demanding accountability from Former President John Dramani for his alleged role in the scandal.

In a statement jointly signed by Ernest Owusu-Bempah and Kwakye Gyasi, Convener and General Secretary respectively, they said that “admissions and supporting court documents from the US and UK have also established culpability on the part of former President Mahama regarding the Airbus bribery.”

Below is the full statement…

We write with reference to Section 1 of the Public Order Act (Act 491), which provides that any person who desires to hold any special event within the meaning of that Act in any public place shall notify the police of his intention not less than 5 days before the date of the special event.

In this regard, kindly note that FIXING THE COUNTRY MOVEMENT will hold a public assembly on Thursday 12th October, 2023 in front of the office of former President John Mahama.

Purpose: The picketing is being organized on the back of the nonchalant attitude being deployed on the Airbus corruption.

As part of a coordinated global resolution, the Airbus SE entered into a deferred prosecution agreement with the United Kingdom’s Serious Fraud Office (SFO) over bribes paid in Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Indonesia and GHANA, and the Company agreed to pay approximately 990 million Euros equivalent (approximately $1.09 billion) pursuant to the SFO agreement. The PNF and SFO had investigated the Company as part of a Joint Investigative Team.

Admissions and supporting court documents from the us and UK have also established culpability on the part of former President Mahama regarding the Airbus bribery.

We hold the view that Mr Mahama has a lot of questions to answer and as such we want to pursue a public manifestation to bring attention to the issues that have been allow to die a natural dead by our investigative authorities.

We believe in public accountability and want to reiterate the point that no one is above accountability.