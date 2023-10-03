ModernGhana logo
EC introduces online payment portal for lost voter ID card replacement exercise

1 HOUR AGO

Ahead of the exercise to replace lost Voter ID cards, the Electoral Commission (EC) has introduced an online payment platform.

This is to enable persons who wish to replace their lost ID Cards to pay for the replacement, the Commission said in a statement on Monday, October 2.

Applicants who wish to have their cards replaced should simply follow the steps

below to make payment.
1. Dial *222*1067#
2. Enter amount required
3. Enter reference (full name of the voter)
4. Transfer Summary is presented
5. Select 1 to confirm details
6. Wait for prompt to authorize transaction or check under My Approvals on

*170#
According to the elections management body, the Applicant will receive an SMS upon the successful completion of the transaction with the payment reference.

This notification is to be presented at the point of payment, it said.

“The Electoral Commission believes that the introduction of the online payment

portal will facilitate a swift payment and replacement process,” the statement stressed.

