Limited voter registration exercise won’t be extended – EC insists

The 2023 limited voter registration exercise by the Electoral Commission (EC) across its district offices ended at 5:00pm on Monday, October 2 without an extension date.

In a statement issued by the EC, Acting Head of Public Affairs Michael Boadi assured that arrangements have been made to ensure that eligible citizens who are in the queue on or before 5:00 p.m. on Monday are registered on Tuesday, October 3, 2023.

“The Electoral Commission wishes to inform the General Public that the 2023 Voters Registration Exercise ends at 5:00 pm today, Monday, the 2nd of October, 2023,” the statement said.

“The public is informed that the Commission will not extend the Voters Registration Exercise. The Commission, however, assures the General Public that arrangements have been made to ensure that eligible citizens who are in the queue on or before 5:00 pm today, are registered tomorrow, Tuesday, the 3rd of October, 2023. This arrangement will be extended only to eligible applicants in the queue at 5:00 pm today, Monday, the 2nd of October, 2023.”

The EC expressed appreciation to the public for “the cooperation and support during the 21-day Voters Registration Exercise”.

In an interview on Eyewitness News on Citi FM, the Deputy Chair of the EC in charge of Corporate Services, Dr. Bossman Asare, indicated that they had registered almost 800, 000 people, which he described as an impressive result.

“It has been very impressive, from our standpoint it has been very successful. We have registered almost 800,000 or so people and we are on track to register almost 900,000 people. So looking at it from the angle that registration was done at our district offices nationwide. And considering that people came from different places within the district to come and register at one location to get such a number can only be very impressive”.

Replacement of cards will be done on Tuesday, October 3, 2023, at any of the EC’s district offices.

