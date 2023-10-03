ModernGhana logo
ASA Savings and Loans supports Juaben Presby Basic School with 100 pieces of dual desks

ASA Savings and Loans Ltd on Friday, September 29 extended a helping hand to Juaben Marilyn Boham Presbyterian Primary School in the Ejisu-Juaben Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

In a donation to the school, the savings and loans company handed over 100 pieces of dual desks to the school.

The donation led by the Effiduase Business Centre of ASA Savings and Loans Ltd forms part of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities.

Divisional Manager for ASA Savings and Loans, Mr. Khalilur Rahman was joined by Mr. Alex Ayitey Opoku, the area manager, and Samuel Otoo, the branch manager of Effiduase BC to make the presentation of the furniture to the school.

Receiving the furniture on behalf of the Juaben Marilyn Boham Presbyterian Primary School, Kingsley Osei Antwi who is the Headteacher of the school extended massive appreciation to ASA Savings and Loans.

He said the dual desks would definitely go a long way to enhance teaching and learning in the school.

He assured that the school will make good use of the furniture and see to it that they are properly maintained.

Kingsley Osei Antwi was joined on Friday by the District Minister of the Presbyterian Church, Rev. Aboronoma Nyarko Anti to receive the furniture.

The donation of the furniture is just one of many CSR activities undertaken by ASA Savings and Loans this year.

Since the beginning of 2023, the Savings and Loans Company has organised many free eye and health screening exercises.

The company has also donated medical equipment to various health facilities across the country.

Brilliant but needy school children have received scholarships from the company.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
